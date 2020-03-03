Covenant Health says hospital care, safety not affected by phone outages

Covenant Health hospitals across East Tennessee are experiencing phone outages Tuesday but officials stress that patient safety and care are not affected.

Tornado damage in Nashville has affected the telephone service provider for Covenant Health hospitals across East Tennessee early Tuesday. Covenant officials said the temporary disruption does not affect patient safety and care.

Until service is fully restored, calls may be made directly to personal cell numbers for patients and staff. Covenant hospitals are posting working numbers for key departments on their social media pages for the convenience of callers.

Cumberland Medical Center and Claiborne Medical Center have not been affected. Scroll down to see contact numbers for Covenant Health hospitals.