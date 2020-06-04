COVID-19 case halts Farragut football practice

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut High School football practice was canceled Tuesday after the school was notified of a COVID-19 case that may have exposed players to the novel coronavirus.

According to an email from FHS principal John Bartlett to parents of the Admirals players, the Knox County Health Department said a case of COVID-19 “may have exposure implications for the Farragut football team.”

The letter goes on to say the school would be taking measures to clean and sanitize the facility and practice would resume Wednesday.

Dear Farragut football families, I am calling with an important public health message. Today, the Knox County Health Department was notified, and informed us immediately, of a case of COVID-19 that may have exposure implications for the Farragut football team. KCHD has identified those who were at risk of exposure and they have already been contacted. KCHD and KCS are notifying you out of an abundance of caution. We will be canceling practice again tomorrow while we take additional measures to clean and sanitize our facility. Practice will resume on Wednesday with the safety procedures that have been outlined. If your child exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, sore throat, chills, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell, please call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, please contact the Health Department at 865-215-5555. I understand that you may have questions and concerns; however, I am not able to share more than what you have already received. Please know that I am thinking of all of you and the safety of our school community during this uncertain time, and I am hopeful that we will get through this very soon. As always, thank you for your continued support. Thank you

