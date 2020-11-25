COVID-19 hospitalizations in Knox County remain at a record-high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite Knox County reporting its smallest increase in new cases in weeks on Wednesday, the county added one case to its record-high current hospitalizations.

A record-high 107 people are hospitalized in Knox County with COVID-19, one more than reported on Tuesday.

The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 81 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the smallest 1-day increase in cases during the month of November. It’s the smallest increase in cases since 75 new cases were reported on October 29.

The active case count in Knox County dropped to 1,973, 152 fewer cases than reported on Tuesday. Active cases have decreased by over 350 over the past two days.

There have been 48 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Knox County this month, surpassing July’s high of 35. KCHD has reported 153 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 147 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

November: 48 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by 263 for a total of 16,176 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 17,324 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 580 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 978 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

Knox County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing until noon today at 140 Dameron Ave.

KCHD will be closed to the public Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27. There will not be COVID-19 testing on those two days, nor will the phone bank be operational.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.