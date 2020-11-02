‘COVID-19 is real’: Eighth-grader in Missouri dies from coronavirus complications

by: Monica Ryan and Nexstar Media Wire

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KTVI) — An eighth-grade student in Missouri died over the weekend due to complications of COVID-19.

The School District of Washington, which serves students just outside of St. Louis, said Peyton Baumgarth’s family reported the death was COVID-related. It’s unclear if the child had underlying medical conditions.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy,” the school district said.

The district said they will have additional counselors available at the middle school when students return.

According to the district, “The family asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and follow guidelines. Covid-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school. Because we know this will impact our school community emotionally, we encourage you to be emotionally sensitive and prepare to offer support to your child or children during this difficult time.”

State health data shows that Baumgarth is the first person younger than 18 in Missouri to die from COVID.

The family has set up a gofundme to help pay for Peyton’s medical expenses and funeral costs.

