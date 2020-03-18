COVID-19 screening sites available across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has established several locations where people can get check out if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

The remote assessment sites will be used for evaluation and screening to determine the next steps for the person in question.

Governor Bill Lee said there will be more sites in the next few days, and the following locations are up and running:

Blount County:

East Tennessee Medical Group, 266 Joule Street in Alcoa. Drive-through testing and the screening center will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Click here for more information.

Wilson County:

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Mt. Juliet, 64 Belinda Parkway, Suite 200A, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Carter County:

Sycamore Shoals Hospital, 1501 W. Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Davidson County:

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Melrose, 2608 8th Ave. S, Suite 102A, Berry Hill, TN 37204

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Bellevue, 7069-B, Highway 70 South, Nashville, TN 37221

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Belle Meade, 4534 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

Greene County:

Greeneville Community Hospital East, 1420 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745

Hawkins County:

Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital, 851 Locust St, Rogersville, TN 37857

Montgomery County:

Vanderbilt Primary Care – Clarksville 800 Weatherly Street, Suite 201B, Clarksville, TN 37043

Sumner County:

Bristol Regional Medical Center, 1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37260

Indian Path Community Hospital, 2000 Brookside Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660

Sullivan County:

Vanderbilt Primary Care – Gallatin, 300 Steam Plant Road, Suite 430, Gallatin, TN 37066

Unicoi County:

Unicoi Co. Hospital, 2030 Temple Hill Rd, Erwin, TN 37650

Washington County:

Franklin Woods Community Hospital, 300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 3760

Williamson County: