COVID-19 testing and more money for local governments highlight governor’s Tuesday briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee highlighted eighteen “remote assessment sites” for coronavirus testing during what is now a daily afternoon news briefing on COVID-19.

He said the sites, which are scattered entirely in Middle and East Tennessee, can be found on the Tennessee Dept. of Health website.

The governor also added that all of Tennessee’s 130-plus school districts have followed his recommendation to close no later than this Friday.

With a lot of working parents suddenly looking daycare facilities, the governor made available 10-million dollars in state funds so the child care facilities “can remain open to meet growing needs in their facilities.”

The governor also said that the Tennessee Department of Labor would “extend unemployment benefits to employees as businesses temporarily cease operations” and “temporarily suspend work search requirements”

Another major area of help is proposed for city and county governments.

In addition to $100 million dollars already outlined in his state budget proposal, Lee is proposing to up that by $100 million dollars to 200-million “to provide specific support and relief” for local governments.

As he did during his first COVID-19 briefing Monday, the governor urged prayer for citizens of Tennessee and “your neighbor,” along with a call to give blood to replenish dwindling supplies.