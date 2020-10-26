COVID-19’s cost on University of Tennessee System totals $147 million

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A familiar story out of the University of Tennessee this week as leaders grapple with the impact of COVID-19 on finances and the bottom line.

The issue isn’t unique to the UT System, but it’s one the Board of Trustees learned more about during the two-day virtual meeting.

For the UT system, there are millions of dollars at stake, jobs, educations, and the safety of tens of thousands of people.

“The net loss for the system, excluding UT athletics, was only $9 million dollars. we have reserves to be able to cover for that,” said UT System President Randy Boyd.

$147 million is the total lost, according to documents provided to the Board of Trustees. That total includes UT Knoxville football losses and lost revenue without special events on campus.

This total is partially offset by $21 million in federal and state grants, $54 million in reduced expenditures, and a $10 million reduction in budgeted savings.

The net amount not offset is $62 million. The total impact of UTK football is $40 million and an estimated reduction of $13 million in other auxiliary revenue from special events, parking, vending, conferences, etc. The net impact without these additions is $9 million.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

WATE 6 Storm Weather School
A Paw-sitive Note