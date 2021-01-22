‘COVID sucks’: Patron leaves $200 tip per employee at Colorado cafe

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Seven employees at an Estes Park, Colorado cafe are $200 richer after a customer left a $1,400 tip on a $20 bill, equating to $200 per employee.

Notchtop Bakery & Cafe, which sits at the base of the Rocky Mountains, posted photos of the receipt with ‘COVID sucks’ written on it and a smiley face from the generous diner on their Facebook site.

“Thank you David for your generous gift to our staff,” the restaurant wrote on their Facebook page. “Your gift has touched many lives.”

A similar act of kindness occurred at an Ohio restaurant struggling under COVID restrictions last December.

A customer identified only as “Billy” left a whopping $5,600 tip on an order that was rung up for just a penny. He said wanted the money to be divided among the 28 employees at the Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in Toledo. Each worker wound up with … you guessed it … $200 a piece.