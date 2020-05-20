Cowboy, the puppy walking against all odds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Cowboy,” a spunky, 16-week old puppy who loves to play, is now able to walk and even run. But that wasn’t always the case. Cowboy had a rough start. He was abused, abandoned, and couldn’t walk when he came into Kate Siller’s life.

A good Samaritan found Cowboy, and the rescue organization Dogs Deserve Better stepped in to help. But finding someone capable of taking care of Cowboy was a challenge.

Kate and Cowboy are a perfect match. Kate is a vet tech, and Cowboy has blossomed under her care.

She tells us, “I saw a post from Hibah, who runs Dogs Deserve Better, and she had posted that they were looking for a medical foster and I am on a break from school because of the coronavirus so I figured it would be a good time to foster. He needed somebody who had the time, ability, and knowledge to really help him, so I thought it was a perfect match. It’s a combination of holistic care, like acupuncture, and physical therapy that has Cowboy up and running.”

First, he started to stand up, then walking and even running followed.

While Cowboy has made incredible progress, he still has a long road ahead of him.

“He still falls down, you know it’s not perfect,” Kate said. “He has a long road ahead of him as far as recovery goes. But he’s going to do it. I’m certain that he’ll do it.”

Cowboy will stay with Kate until he is fully mobile, and then he can be adopted.

For now, you can follow along on Cowboy’s journey on Instagram and Facebook. Donations are also needed as Cowboy continues treatment.

