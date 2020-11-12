Cracker Barrel, Dolly Parton team up for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade prize contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton and Cracker Barrel have teamed up to bring festive joy to the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is to be more of a virtual experience, and are offering to bring that joy for others to experience.

Here are some of the details and yes, it’s free to enter.

This week, Cracker Barrel announced it’s bringing the legendary icon Dolly Parton to perform in the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade during Cracker Barrel’s second appearance – and she will sing the holiday classic “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” To celebrate the occasion, Cracker Barrel is gifting 10 lucky fans an exclusive viewing experience – from the comfort of their own home.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacting many holiday traditions this year, Cracker Barrel and Dolly Parton are giving the gift of a new tradition by providing 10 fans a VIP Watch Party Package.

How to enter

Go to CrackerBarrel.com/VIP and enter the contest by sharing your name, ZIP code, email and your favorite holiday tradition — this must be typed out in around 4,000 characters or less.

Contest entries are open between now and Nov. 17.

The exclusive VIP Watch Party Package will include:

A limited-edition pink Cracker Barrel rocking chair, autographed by Dolly;

A copy of Dolly’s brand new “A Holly Dolly Christmas” album – her first collection of Christmas tunes in three decades;

And two $100 gift cards, one to Macy’s and one to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – perfect for holiday shopping and enjoying a warm, homestyle meal after checking everyone off your list.

Nine winners plus one grand prize winner – who will receive a $250 gift card to Macy’s and Cracker Barrel meals for a year (valued at $650) in place of the $100 gift cards – will be selected.