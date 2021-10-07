KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed and two others were injured when a car crashed into a pillar of an I-40 overpass in Sevier County early Thursday morning.

Sevierville Police responded to a vehicle crash along I-40 at exit 407 Thursday morning around 1:15 am.

SPD officers found three people trapped inside a Nissan Altima after it struck the concrete pillar of the 407 bridge. Police believe that the driver, 50-year old Jason Ashley of South Pittsburg, TN died as a result of the crash.

The two other passengers were taken by ground ambulance to UT Medical Center. Police say one had serious injuries while the other had minor injuries. SPD crash reconstructionists responded. Currently, they are conducting an investigation, this is standard SPD practice for all crash fatalities.