DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews were at the scene of a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 40 at Deep Springs Road in Jefferson County that had initially closed the eastbound lanes. A 17-year-old from Maryland was ejected from one of the involved vehicles.

UT LIFESTAR Aeromedical Services also responded to the scene. The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol shared its initial crash report Thursday afternoon.

According to the report, there were three vehicles involved in the crash: a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by a 41-year-old Maryland man, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 28-year-old Tennessee man, and a 2015 Freightliner driven by a 27-year-old Minnesota man.

The THP report states that all three vehicles were traveling west on I-40 around mile marker 411 when the driver of the Honda Pilot made an improper lane change and collided with the Jeep Cherokee in the left front end; the Honda began to skid, then over-corrected into the right front tire area of the Freightliner, causing the Honda to leave the left side of the roadway and roll several times.

The 17-year-old front-seat passenger was ejected onto the eastbound travel lanes of I-40. They had not been wearing a seat belt. The Jeep and Freightliner each came to controlled stops on the westbound shoulder. Neither of those drivers were injured and both had been wearing their seat belts, the report states.

Another child in the Honda was wearing a seat belt and did not suffer any injuries. The driver of the Honda was wearing his seat belt but also suffered injuries. Charges for the driver of the Honda are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says one patient was transported by the Lifestar aerial ambulance with life-threatening injuries and two other patients were taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi stated in a social media post about the crash that a medical helicopter was en route. At around 9:10 a.m., the medical helicopter reportedly landed a the site.

By 9:15 a.m., eastbound vehicles were allowed by emergency responders to pass through. One right lane was opened near the crash site.

At around 10:39 a.m. all eastbound lanes of traffic had reopened, according to TDOT.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.