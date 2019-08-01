Crash on I-40W sends 3 people to hospital, shuts down westbound lanes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 that shut down the westbound lanes for over an hour.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the crash on I-40W at Rutledge Pike resulted in three people being sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations lead KPD to believe the incident was a rear-end crash.

All the westbound lanes were shut down at the crash site near mile marker 391, due to the spread of the crash, backing up night traffic for miles.

