KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate 40 in Knoxville have reopened after a multivehicle crash around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency personnel are still at the scene of a multivehicle crash on I-40 East at Lovell Road. All lanes have reopened after the crash initially blocked the entire roadway.

The crash had forced traffic to backup several miles nearly to the I-40/I-75 split.

First responders were seen on traffic cameras extinguishing a fire from one of the vehicles.