KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Storms and rain moving through Knoxville on Friday tangled some roadways. Traffic was slowed by multiple crashes and congestion.

While the causes are not yet known, wrecks were reported by the TDOT Smartway map in these areas:

Congestion reported on I-40 westbound at exit 386B US-129 Alcoa Highway

Multivehicle crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 377.6. 3 lanes of traffic blocked, left shoulder blocked, right shoulder blocked

Multivehicle crash on I-75 northbound in McMinn at mile marker 45. 2 lanes of traffic blocked, left shoulder blocked.

This story will continue to be updated with the latest traffic updates.