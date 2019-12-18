Live Now
Credit cards at risk of gas-pump hacks, Visa warns

(CNN) – Do you use your Visa credit card to pay for gas at the pump?

If you do, you may want to think twice about swiping the next time you’re filling up.

Visa is warning cybercrime teams have found a weak spot in gas station networks.

The company’s fraud disruption teams are investigating several “unique attacks targeting merchant point-of-sale systems that were likely carried out by sophisticated cybercrime groups.”

It says the groups installed PoS (point-of-sale) malware after gaining access to the gas station’s network.

Visa says the PoS attacks are more sophisticated than credit card skimmers.

The company is warning consumers to keep an eye on the charged posted to their accounts.

