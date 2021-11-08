HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the Phipps Bend area on Industrial Drive early Monday morning.

Church Hill Fire Chief Luke Wood told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived on scene around 4 a.m., they found a storage building engulfed in flames.

A spokesperson with the Mount Carmel Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. Multiple crews, including EMA, responded to the scene.

As of 5:15 a.m., the extent of the fire is unknown.

