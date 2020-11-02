Crews battling blaze at Seymour Speedway Market

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – Several East Tennessee fire departments are responding to a fire at a gas station near the 411 Motor Speedway.
Seymour Volunteer Fire Department and emergency personnel from Sevier and Blount counties are responding to a fire at the Speedway Market Gas Station on Maryville Highway around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
