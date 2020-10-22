Crews begin construction of new entrance to the Cove at Concord Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Construction is now underway on a new entrance to the Cove at Concord Park.

Crews are expected to finish the project in late November. The work will also include a new turn lane for motorists traveling west bound, so that traffic can more easily and efficiently flow down S. Northshore Drive.

Current entrances to the Cove on S. Northshore Drive will remain open until new ones open. The new entrances will be 300 feet to the east.

Visitors turning into the popular park often cause traffic backups. Crews will build a taper on the side of the road for eastbound drivers in case they need to circumvent traffic.

“This is really going to be a win-win for everyone because the community loves this park and it’s always good when we can do things to make public assets better,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We’ve always focused on safety and this is one more example. Visitors come from across the county and even the region to enjoy the Cove and this will make access easier and safer.”

“Right now, when you’re pulling out and you look left, there’s a lot of vegetation that blocks the sight distance,” senior director of the Engineering and Public Works Department Jim Snowden said. “The new entrance will maximize the sight distance and allow a driver to see better.”

Construction crews will also pave the Cove’s overflow parking lot.

Knox County Fifth District Commissioner John Schoonmaker, which includes the Cove, thanked the Engineering and Public Works Department.

“I have worked with the neighborhoods along Northshore Drive on safety improvement ideas, including a 2019 shoulder improvement between the Concord Road round-about and the fishing pier,” Schoonmaker said. “Our Engineering Dept. did an excellent job and completed it on time and under budget and I expect they’ll do the same with this project. Changing the entrance will add a much-needed safety lane for turning vehicles.”

County crews used closures early in the pandemic to complete other projects, including resurfacing the playground at The Cove at Concord Park.