Crews demolishing 100-year old Jackson Ave. ramps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews are demolishing two historic downtown ramps near the Old City.

The Jackson Avenue ramp project started Sept. 16, both sides of Jackson Avenue that connect to Gay Street are closed.

Right now, crews are in the demolition phase. From there, they’ll rebuild the ramps and put back the original bricks.

It’s a one-year project where city leaders say they’re using new techniques to make the structures more safe and stable.

They hope to start construction of the ramps by the first of the year.

“Well, it’s an over 100-year old structure and the concrete has been failing for several years. We’ve actually had the bridge closed, maybe five or six years ago, because of the conditions and we reinforced it knowing we’re going to rebuild the bridge. We’ve known we’ve had to do this work for a good bit of time. 100-year old concrete just doesn’t last and anyone who looks at that bridge can see that,” said Rick Emmett, Downtown Coordinator with the City of Knoxville.

Emmett says the Jackson Avenue Parking Lot is still open, only 40 spaces are being occupied for this project.

To help with any impact to businesses on Jackson Avenue, we’re told the city has worked to make detours and signage available to remind visitors that they’re open.

