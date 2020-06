GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple fire crews responded the scene of a fire at Greeneville Iron & Metals on Old Stage Road.

According to Chief Alan Shipley of the Greeneville Fire Department, a metal debris pile was on fire at the foundry.

Courtesy: Chief Alan Shipley, Greeneville FD

Chief Shipley told News Channel 11 that a ladder and two engines from GFD responded to the fire, as well as some volunteer fire departments.

Shipley said the fire was put out and crews cleared the scene about 2:45 p.m. Thursday.