CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire crews put out a fire at a North Knox County business late Thursday night.

The fire broke out just before midnight at Miller Bros Auto Repair on Tazewell Pike in Corryton.

When crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the front of the building extending into the garage area.

We’re told no one was at the business at the time and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.