KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after an early Wednesday morning exterior fire at the Stonewall Lofts apartment complex on Chapman Highway.

A resident at the apartments was awakened by the smell of smoke and found the fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department, and she pulled the local fire alarm to alert the other residents of the building.

The call reporting the fire to Knox County E-911 came in at 2:56 a.m.

KFD spokesman Mark Wilbanks says the exterior of the structure sustained “considerable fire damage” but was quickly extinguished by arriving crews. The fire did not extend into the interior of the building.

None of the apartment residents were displaced and no injuries were reported. KFD investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Wilbanks said a total of 19 firefighters responded to the scene.