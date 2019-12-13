Crews extinguish West Knox County fire, no injuries reported

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Rural Metro firefighters respond to a house fire in North Knox County overnight Friday.
The blaze broke out just after 3 a.m. Friday morning along Clearbrook Drive.
Crews arrived to find the homeowner safely outside and the fire in the laundry room.
It was quickly contained. No injuries are being reported.
We’re told the red cross is helping that homeowner and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
