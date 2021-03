KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters are investigating an early morning fire in Northwest Knoxville.

Crews were called to West Fourth Avenue and University Avenue for the report of a structure fire around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When they arrived they conducted a search for people inside but no one was found.

Crews then battled the fire from the outside and were able to get it under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.