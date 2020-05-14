Crews extinguish Strawberry Plains house fire overnight

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Crew from several fire departments came together at an overnight house fire in the Strawberry Plains community.

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a fire along Burnett Road in Strawberry Plains just before 1 a.m. Knox County Rural Metro Fire, Northview Kodak Fire, Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. No one was home at the time. The flames were extinguished around 3 a.m.

No injuries are being reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.