KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire Department battled a tractor-trailer fire at a gas station in West Knoxville early Tuesday.
The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at the Petro Fuel Center located along North Watt Road. When units arrived, they found the truck heavily involved with fire spreading into the trailer.
The flames were contained a little after an hour.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the flames is currently under investigation.
- Northview Intermediate in Sevier County closed Tuesday after minor fire
- Officials: ‘Critical oversights’ allowed juveniles to escape downtown Nashville facility
- Crews extinguish tractor-trailer fire at West Knoxville gas station
- Home saved from fire by doorbell camera and neighbor
- Holiday Festival of Lights at The Cove at Concord Park opens