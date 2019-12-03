Crews extinguish tractor-trailer fire at West Knoxville gas station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire Department battled a tractor-trailer fire at a gas station in West Knoxville early Tuesday.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at the Petro Fuel Center located along North Watt Road. When units arrived, they found the truck heavily involved with fire spreading into the trailer.

At approximately 0054am, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported tractor trailer fire at the Petro truck stop on N…. Posted by Rural Metro Fire – Knox County on Monday, December 2, 2019

The flames were contained a little after an hour.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the flames is currently under investigation.