Crews extinguish West Knoxville house fire early Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Six people have been displaced early Monday after fire crews responded to a West Knoxville house fire.

Knoxville firefighters responded to a residential fire along Cherry Tree Lane in West Knoxville around 4:30 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived they found a split foyer, wood-framed home with flames coming from an upstairs window at the rear of the house and also flames coming from the side of the house around the chimney.





Source: Knoxville Fire Department

All six residents and two dogs were safely outside when firefighters arrived.

The tenants reported to fire officials, smelling smoke early this morning and getting up to investigate, finding fire in the wall beside the fireplace downstairs which was now extending to the upper floor via the exterior wall.

Two unsuccessful attempts to extinguish the fire were made before calling 911. The American Red Cross will be assisting the family’s temporary needs.