KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two house fires in Knox County Wednesday morning have called firefighters into action.

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County and the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1621 Drinnen Road around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday where crews found smoke coming through the front door and an active fire a back room of the home.

Crews were able to limit fire damage but smoke damage was reported to the majority of the home. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Rural Metro also responded to a basement fire at 708 Schenley Road in West Knox County around 9:30 a.m. All occupants were safe and all pets were located.

While the fire was contained to the basement, the home suffered heavy smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

