KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters are at the scene of a working brush fire off Lippencott Street Monday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
The agency shared photos from the scene where firefighters are seen carrying a firehose traversing a wooded hillside covered in smoke and burnt debris. A KFD engine is parked nearby in what appears to be a lot adjacent to the University Park apartments.
By 1:20 p.m., KFD stated on their social media that the fire is under control, with firefighters remaining on-scene hitting hotspots.
The WATE 6 Storm Team says there is an elevated fire danger risk across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky for Monday; conditions are breezy at times with gusts between 30-40 mph possible along with relatively low humidity.
