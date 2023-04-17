KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters are at the scene of a working brush fire off Lippencott Street Monday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The agency shared photos from the scene where firefighters are seen carrying a firehose traversing a wooded hillside covered in smoke and burnt debris. A KFD engine is parked nearby in what appears to be a lot adjacent to the University Park apartments.

By 1:20 p.m., KFD stated on their social media that the fire is under control, with firefighters remaining on-scene hitting hotspots.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

The WATE 6 Storm Team says there is an elevated fire danger risk across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky for Monday; conditions are breezy at times with gusts between 30-40 mph possible along with relatively low humidity.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.