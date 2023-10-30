KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire in Roane County has garnered response from crews and was reportedly burning off Edwards Road outside of Kingston overnight into Monday morning.

The Tennessee Wildland Fire public viewer website, which monitors wildfires, states that the wildfire is 22 acres in size and was 60% contained at last update.

(Photo: Christopher Barger)

(Photo: Christopher Barger)

(Photo: Christopher Barger)

Roane County EMS director Tim Suter confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side that there are homes in the area but the fire was not a threat to the residences as of early Monday morning.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry also has a crew out at the fire working to get it under control.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.