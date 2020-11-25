Crews reinstalling 100-year-old bricks as Knoxville’s Jackson Avenue project nearly complete

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Progress continues on the Jackson Avenue ramp project as crews are now busy putting the original bricks back into place.

The Jackson Avenue ramps in Knoxville’s Old City are just weeks away from reopening to pedestrians and drivers after an $8.7-million project to remove and replace the structurally deficient original ramps.

The new ramps, connecting Jackson Avenue and Gay Street, are scheduled to open by December 8.

The City of Knoxville said the original, 100-year-old red brick pavers were carefully removed and stored for safe keeping when the project began in September 2019.

Crews may be performing details work after December 8, but the ramps are expected to be open again to vehicles and pedestrians, according to the city.

Construction continues on the nearby Broadway viaduct, which has been closed since last fall. The project is expected to be completed in August 2022.