Crews repair waterline leak in Claiborne County

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A waterline leak occurred in Claiborne County early Tuesday along Highway 63 that crews worked to repair. Claiborne County Schools were made aware of the situation.

According to Eric Garland, general manager of the Arthur Shawanee Utility District, the leak happened around 1:00-1:30 a.m. on Highway 63 near the intersection of Old Jacksboro Pike. Garland said the leak was fixed and the water main was back in service as of 8:15-8:20 a.m.

Garland also said all the people within the nearby area should have water again within the next hour to hour-and-a-half; adding that about 200 people were affected.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the two nearby schools that concerned parents reported didn’t have water due to the leak; school officials would not confirm or deny if the two nearby schools had access to water running or not. Garland, however, didn’t say if schools were affected but he did confirm that he talked with the Claiborne County Schools superintendent about the situation when it first happened.