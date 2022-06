Crews work water main break in Oak Ridge on Friday, June 17, 2022. (Photo: WATE)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A major water main break in Oak Ridge has caused a road closure, according to Oak Ridge Police.

Tulsa Road from Tuskegee Drive to Wilberforce Avenue is shut down until further notice. A notification states the break is causing water issues city-wide.

Police ask that drivers avoid the while crews work on repairs.