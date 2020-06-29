Crews rescue a man hanging upside in tree in North Knoxville, according to Rural Metro

KNOX COUNTY (WATE) – A man was transported to the hospital for evaluation Sunday afternoon after Rural Metro firefighters found him hanging upside down in a tree.

Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue responded to the call in North Knox County around 3:30.

When crews arrived, they found the man lying on his back in a tree stand. He was reportedly installing cameras in the tree to monitor his house when the tree stand slipped in the tree. That pinned him in his ropes but lying on his back unable to free himself.

The man remained conscious throughout the rescue. Crews were able to lower the man safely to the ground without further injury.

AMR transported him to a local hospital for evaluation.