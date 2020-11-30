Crews respond to chimney fire in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire confirmed Sunday night no injuries were reported after a chimney fire.

According to the department, crews responded to the scene of a fire just after 9:30 p.m. on South Hills Drive.

When crews arrived, they found an active chimney fire and everyone from the home was outside and safe.

Even though there wasn’t major damage, Rural Metro Fire is wanting people to be aware of maintaining your chimneys.

“Cooler weather is upon us, and this is just another reminder of why folks should have their chimneys cleaned and inspected annually. If you heat with wood, please take heed of this advice. It could save your life, or the life of someone you know,” the department said in a news release.