Crews respond to Claiborne County house fire

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Several fire crews responded to a reported house fire Tuesday night on Overton Road off of Cedar Fork.

Claiborne County dispatch telling WATE 6 On Your Side the call for the house fire came in around 9:24 p.m.

Our media partner The Big ONE, WRIL 106.3 FM saying three departments were responding including North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department, The Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department, Springdale Fire Department.

WIRL also reporting that Powell Valley Electric had also been dispatched.

No additional information is available at this time.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional details are made available.

