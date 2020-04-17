Rural Metro crews, KCSO respond to fire at tire shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County responded to a tire fire Thursday night at a tire shop on Clinton Highway.
According to Rural Metro, around 9 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to a reported business on fire in the 7000 block of Clinton Highway. Initial fire units found heavy fire within stacked tires outside the building, threatening to spread inside.
Crews then forced their way into the metal buildings using saws to ensure there was no fire inside.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and had that portion of Clinton Highway shut down and were assisting in the investigation of the incident.
No one was at the business at the time of the fire and KCSO Fire investigators are determining the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
