KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire confirmed Tuesday evening its crews were responding to a large brush fire in the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road.

The brush fire is reportedly the size of 10-12 acres, according to RMF’s Jeff Bagwell.

The brush fire was still active as of 5 p.m.

