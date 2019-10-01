Crews respond to apartment fire in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a report of an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in the 8000 block of Country Club Way.

Rural Metro Fire Chief Jerry Harnish said crews were going to be on the scene until at least 10 p.m.

30 units of the Country Club Apartments were affected by either smoke, water or fire damage.

A spokesperson for Rural Metro saying 50 adults, and 20 kids are displaced because of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Source: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy carries a dog out of an apartment in the Country Club Apartments complex as firefighters battle a fire there on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in West Knoxville.

Arrangements were being made to help displaced residents.

No cause has been determined. Rural Metro Fire, American Medical Response, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Knoxville Utilities Board responded to the scene.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.