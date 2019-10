KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency crews and law enforcement responded to a reported shooting at a gas station in the 3000 block of Chapman Highway Tuesday night.

According to Knoxville police dispatch, the gunshot wound victim, who reportedly called the shooting in, said they accidentally shot themselves in the leg.

No other injuries were reported.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update when officials share additional information.