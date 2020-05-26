Crews rescue stranded people on river island near Kodak

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency personnel responded to a potential water rescue Monday night that turned out to be a minor incident involving four stranded young people on an island on the French Broad River.

According to Rural Metro, crews initially were responding to a reported water rescue at Kodak Road near Thorn Grove Pike. One person was reported missing in the water and water teams were deployed. An update came from Rural Metro a few moments later stating that items seen floating down the river are from missing individuals that are stranded on an island across from Berry Lane.

As it turned out, the four young people whom were rescued had been stranded on the island after their water craft overturned. Their belongings were recovered downstream.

No injuries were reported.

Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell tells WATE 6 On Your Side he believed the item seen was a cooler from the folks that are stranded on the island and that crews were on the way to get a boat to those people and bring them back to shore. He called the incident a “minor event.”

The island in the location described by officials is located on the French Broad River near Campbells Shoals.

UPDATE: 4 young people were rescued from an island in the river just off Thorn Grove pike after their water craft overturned. They were not injured! Great outcome to what could have been a serious incident. Shout out to the Knox County Rescue Water Rescue team! — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 26, 2020

UPDATE: Law enforcement believes that the items seen floating down the river are from missing individuals that are stranded on an island across from Berry Ln. We'll keep you posted. — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 26, 2020

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire are responding to a reported water rescue at Kodak Rd near Thorn Grove Pike. One person reported missing in the water and water teams are deploying boats now. Please use caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/l3gTZd398E — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 26, 2020

