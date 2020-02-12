Closings
Crews responding to rekindle at site of fatal Madisonville fire

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Madisonville Fire-Rescue are responding Wednesday to a fire rekindling at the site of a fatal house fire on Monday, officials said.

A Madisonville Fire-Rescue spokesperson asked for people to avoid the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive Wednesday morning as they respond to a rekindle where a child was killed in a house fire on Monday.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

