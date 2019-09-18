Crews search for man in Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The search efforts for a man whose friends say jumped into the Tennessee River Tuesday night will resume Wednesday morning if nothing is found tonight, according to officials at the scene.

First responders with Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Police Department were at the scene of a reported drowning Tuesday night.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. of a reported drowning off of Scottish Pike in South Knoxville.

A spokesperson with KFD at the scene telling WATE 6 On Your Side that the man’s friends said he jumped off a bridge into the river and resurfaced briefly before going back under.

Scottish Pike runs south along the Tennessee River.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update with additional details upon confirmation from officials.