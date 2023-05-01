KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with Rural Metro Fire, Knox County were at the scene of a house fire early Monday.

The fire was reported in the 2100 block of East Emory Road. Rural Metro tweeted about its presence at the scene at 3:30 a.m. and asked that people use caution in the area.

According to Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell, when crews arrived at the scene, they discovered heavy fire in the garage area spreading into the attic. Bagwell said an aggressive attack on the fire led to limited smoke damage in the living area of the house, with the garage sustaining most of heat and fire damage.

“Luckily the property owners were out of town at the time, and no injuries were reported,” Bagwell said in his email update on the incident. “Great work by our North Battalion crews!”

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

