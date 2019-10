PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency personnel responded to a report of a “large” fire at the Sevier County Solid Waste facility late Wednesday night.

Pigeon Forge police confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that the call for the fire came in just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The facility is located in the 1800 block of Ridge Road.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update when additional details are made available.