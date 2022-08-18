KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire-Knox County is at the scene of a reported house fire in the Farragut area, the agency tweeted Thursday morning.

The house fire is in the 12000 block of North Fox Den in Farragut. The residential street is adjacent to the Fox Den Country Club off Kingston Pike.

No further details are yet available.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office Tennessee Commissioner’s Annual Fire Prevention Report for 2021, fire departments reported around 8,429 structure fires last year.