Crews work residential fire in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews were working what city officials called a fully engulfed residential fire late Thursday night.

Sevierville Police tweeted about the incident late Thursday that the roadway was affected with lane closures due to the structure fire near Old Knoxville Highway at Red Cedar Ridge; they later tweeted that Old Knoxville Highway was partially open at 11:30 p.m.

Dispatch told WATE 6 On Your Side that it was a residential fire along Old Knoxville Highway.

City of Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke said late Thursday that the house fire was fully engulfed. No further details were yet available.