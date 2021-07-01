Crews work residential fire in Sevierville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WATE)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews were working what city officials called a fully engulfed residential fire late Thursday night.

Sevierville Police tweeted about the incident late Thursday that the roadway was affected with lane closures due to the structure fire near Old Knoxville Highway at Red Cedar Ridge; they later tweeted that Old Knoxville Highway was partially open at 11:30 p.m.

Dispatch told WATE 6 On Your Side that it was a residential fire along Old Knoxville Highway.

City of Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke said late Thursday that the house fire was fully engulfed. No further details were yet available.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Fireworks safety for Fourth of July

Knoxville preparing for Celebration of the Fourth

Museum of Appalachia celebrating Forth of July with anvil shoot

ATF warns revelers to be careful with fireworks

Rocky Top Restoration is hiring

Tennessee's permitless carry law now in effect