Crews work to aid female who fell from cliff

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews were working Thursday afternoon to aid a female who fell some 45 feet from a cliff in the Frozen Head State Park.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the female is alert and conscious, and crews were working to get her ready to be flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via UT LIFESTAR Helicopter.

No further information was available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update with additional details as they’re made available.

