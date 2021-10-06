ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Crews have begun working on two projects in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area along the border of Tennessee and Kentucky.

In Tennessee, crews are working on Station Camp Creek Trail, a statement from the National Park Service said. That project includes making improvements to the trail tread, repairing drainage and repainting signs and should be completed by mid-November, the statement said.

In Kentucky, crews are making similar improvements at Yahoo Falls Trail, officials said. That project will also include improvements to overlook structures and is expected to be completed by spring.

“We appreciate all the Big South Fork visitors’ patience as the park works to improve these heavily used trails to bring them back to excellent condition,” said Big South Fork Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas.